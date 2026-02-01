Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Two points in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.
Both points came in the third period as the Rangers tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Gavrikov is taking advantage of the latest absence for Adam Fox (lower body), and over the last seven games the 30-year-old Russian has delivered two goals and six points, including one goal and two assists on the power play.
