Gavrikov produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

Both points came in the third period as the Rangers tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Gavrikov is taking advantage of the latest absence for Adam Fox (lower body), and over the last seven games the 30-year-old Russian has delivered two goals and six points, including one goal and two assists on the power play.