Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back in lineup Sunday
Namestnikov will suit up against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Namestnikov registered just one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 9:35 of ice time in Rangers' Opening Night loss to Nashville before sitting as a healthy scratch against Buffalo on Saturday. The 25-year-old scored just two goals and four points in 19 games with New York last season.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Sitting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Sticking with New York•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Posts 48 points with Lightning and Rangers•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Only one point in last 10•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Strikes for goal in Rangers debut•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...