Namestnikov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

It's actually his third three-point night of the season, a surprising tally considering Namestnikov only has 27 points (10 goals, 17 helpers) through 64 games. The 26-year-old has secured a top-six role since the Rangers did some housecleaning at the trade deadline, but he started picking up the pace before that and now has six goals and 11 points in the last 12 contests. Even with the increased ice time and better quality linemates, however, his track record doesn't suggest he'll maintain that pace for long.