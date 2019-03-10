Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Big night in win
Namestnikov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
It's actually his third three-point night of the season, a surprising tally considering Namestnikov only has 27 points (10 goals, 17 helpers) through 64 games. The 26-year-old has secured a top-six role since the Rangers did some housecleaning at the trade deadline, but he started picking up the pace before that and now has six goals and 11 points in the last 12 contests. Even with the increased ice time and better quality linemates, however, his track record doesn't suggest he'll maintain that pace for long.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Tallies game-winning score•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ends scoring drought in Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Forgettable night in Vegas•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills scoresheet•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ready to roll•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Might return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...