Namestnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

The goal came while shorthanded. Namestnikov finished the season with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games. That's a far cry from his 48 points in 2017-18, most of which were scored in Tampa. Broadway has been tough on Namestnikov, who has proven he needs elite players beside him to drive his offensive game. So unless he gets some help, his fantasy value will remained minimal.