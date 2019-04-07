Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ends down season on high note
Namestnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
The goal came while shorthanded. Namestnikov finished the season with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games. That's a far cry from his 48 points in 2017-18, most of which were scored in Tampa. Broadway has been tough on Namestnikov, who has proven he needs elite players beside him to drive his offensive game. So unless he gets some help, his fantasy value will remained minimal.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Minimal contributions recently•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Big night in win•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Tallies game-winning score•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ends scoring drought in Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Forgettable night in Vegas•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...