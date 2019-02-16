Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ends scoring drought in Buffalo
Namestnikov scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The 26-year-old has been in a brutal slump, picking up just two points (both assists) in 23 games heading into Friday. Despite his scoring outburst, Namestnikov still has just six goals and 19 points through 53 games on the season, but if the Rangers do any major housecleaning at the trade deadline, he could move up the depth chart into a top-six role, or back onto the top power-play unit -- improving his chances of putting together a strong finish.
