Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills stat sheet
Namestnikov scored a goal and three points while recording three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, and four PIM in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday.
It was a strong fantasy outing overall, as he filled the stat sheet, but it was also Namestnikov's first three-point outing this season. He has four goals and 14 points in 29 games in 2018-19. The 26-year-old hasn't been able to post the same numbers with the Rangers as he did with the Lightning early in his career, but at least Tuesday was a big step in the right direction.
