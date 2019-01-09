Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Forgettable night in Vegas
Namestnikov tied for a team-low with a minus-2 rating while failing to put a puck on net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas.
Namestnikov will be hoping that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, as he put forth a forgettable showing. The Russian forward has had a lot of those recently, with no points and a minus-6 rating in his past six games.
