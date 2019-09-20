Namestnikov (lower body) will join the lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with New Jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Namestnikov wasn't able to play for Team Russia at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in April due to a lower-body injury, but his inclusion in Friday's lineup indicates he's no longer dealing with that issue. The 26-year-old, who picked up 11 goals and 31 points in 78 games last campaign, is expected to fill a bottom-six role for the Rangers in 2019-20.