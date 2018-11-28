Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: In concussion protocol
Namestnikov is in the concussion protocol and should be considered questionable against Ottawa on Thursday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Namestnikov potential absence would stretch an already thin forward corp that will be without Mats Zuccarello (groin) for the next two contests. The Russian winger has just two goals in 24 appearances this season and is in danger of missing the 20-goal mark this year.
