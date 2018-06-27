Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands qualifying offer
Namestnikov has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
New York unsurprisingly opted to retain Namestnikov's rights after he combined for 48 points between the Lightning and Rangers last season. Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Russian, and this move will have a minimal effect on that front.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Posts 48 points with Lightning and Rangers•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Only one point in last 10•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Strikes for goal in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Acquired by Rangers•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Scores 20th goal of campaign•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Shuffles down to third line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...