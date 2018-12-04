Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Might return Saturday
Namestnikov (concussion) could possibly draw into Saturday's road game against the Panthers and/or Monday's showdown against the Lightning in Tampa, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Namestnikov is valuable to the Rangers since he often sees action on both the power play and penalty kill. However, the Russian is performing like a replacement-level player from a fantasy perspective, as he's accumulated only two goals and seven assists to work against a minus-6 rating through 24 games.
