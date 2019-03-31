Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Minimal contributions recently
Namestnikov has just one assist over his past 10 games after getting held off the scoresheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Namestnikov has gone cold late in the year, so he's still sitting on just 10 goals and 28 points. The middle-six forward will look to finish strong over New York's final four games.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Big night in win•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Tallies game-winning score•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ends scoring drought in Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Forgettable night in Vegas•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills scoresheet•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ready to roll•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...