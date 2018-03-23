Namestnikov skated just 12:06 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers, finishing with one shot and a minus-1 rating.

Namesnikov had a goal and an assist in his Rangers debut, but the trade deadline acquisition has been mired in a slump since with just one point in 10 subsequent appearances. It's beginning to look like the 25-year-old Russian's value in Tampa Bay stemmed more from who he was skating with rather than his own abilities.