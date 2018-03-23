Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Only one point in last 10
Namestnikov skated just 12:06 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers, finishing with one shot and a minus-1 rating.
Namesnikov had a goal and an assist in his Rangers debut, but the trade deadline acquisition has been mired in a slump since with just one point in 10 subsequent appearances. It's beginning to look like the 25-year-old Russian's value in Tampa Bay stemmed more from who he was skating with rather than his own abilities.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Strikes for goal in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Acquired by Rangers•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Scores 20th goal of campaign•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Shuffles down to third line•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Back-to-back multi-point games•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks up two points in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...