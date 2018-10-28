Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Opens scoring in road defeat
Namestnikov scored a goal Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Kings.
The Russian has been virtually invisible to this point in the season, as a result, Namestnikov's ice time is down over four minutes compared to a year ago. Sunday's goal ended a pointless stretch that had spanned seven games.
