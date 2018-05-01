Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Posts 48 points with Lightning and Rangers
Namestnikov totaled 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 81 games during 2017-18, also firing off 155 shots on goal.
Although the 48 tallies were a new career high for the Russian, it is slightly concerning that he only notched four points in 19 games after being dealt to the Rangers, after totaling 44 points in 62 games with the Lightning. The drop can likely be traced from Namestnikov's ice time dropping by two minutes to 15:43, losing a spot on the Lightning's second ranked power-play, and seeing his offensive zone start percentage drop from 60.7 to 52.6, which certainly raises questions as to where his point production will fall for 2018-19. The 25-year-old loves to fire the puck though as he attempted 247 total shots, so ideally he'll see a jump in points as he grows more accustomed to the Rangers' system, but he will need to be re-signed as he's a restricted free agent.
