Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Sitting Saturday
Namestnikov won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
There's been no mention of an injury, so it appears as though Namestnikov will sit as a healthy scratch against Buffalo. If that is indeed the case, it's a bit of a perplexing move by New York's coaching staff, as the Rangers just inked the Russian forward to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason after he racked up 22 goals and 48 points in 79 games last campaign. New head coach David Quinn may simply be trying to send a message to his team that no one's spot in the lineup is guaranteed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Namestnikov back in action Sunday against Carolina.
