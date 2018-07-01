Namestnikov inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

There were speculations Namestnikov would be traded or head overseas, but those mummers have been silenced. The 25-year-old pivot accrued 22 goals and 26 assists between the Lightning and Rangers last season, and the two-year term allows the latter to fully evaluate his potential. That potential could be high too, as he fired 155 shots on goal to convert 14.2 percent of his attempts.