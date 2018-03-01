Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Strikes for goal in Rangers debut
Namestnikov scored a goal and added an assist Wednesday in a 6-5 victory in overtime over Vancouver.
This debut couldn't have gone much better for the Blueshirts or for Namestnikov's owners, as he stepped into his new role and showed that just because he's not with the Lightning's high-octane offense doesn't mean he can't still produce. Namestnikov might have a bit fewer chances for offense than he did with Tampa Bay, but his chances will still come on Broadway and his owners should keep playing him with confidence.
