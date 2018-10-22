Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Takes four shots in loss
Namestnikov was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Namestnikov was unable to find a goal or an assist while logging over 11 minutes on the ice. He had no power play time, finishing the game with a -1 rating and firing four shots in the loss.
