Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Tallies game-winning score
Namestnikov scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
As the Rangers battled for a rebound, Namestnikov floated in the slot and eventually scooped the puck, sending it into the back of the net for the eventual game winner. Namestnikov now has three goals and an assist over the last three games, reaching 20 points through 55 contests this season.
