Namestnikov will skip the 2019 IIHF World Championships due to a lower-body injury, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Namestnikov failed to get back over the 20-goal mark this season, but did manage to put together a third 30-plus point campaign. The Russian figures to continue featuring in a top-six role for the Rangers next year, but will need to produce more to warrant his $4 million cap hit.