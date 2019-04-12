Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play at Worlds
Namestnikov will skip the 2019 IIHF World Championships due to a lower-body injury, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Namestnikov failed to get back over the 20-goal mark this season, but did manage to put together a third 30-plus point campaign. The Russian figures to continue featuring in a top-six role for the Rangers next year, but will need to produce more to warrant his $4 million cap hit.
