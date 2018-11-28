Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't travel with team
Namestnikov (concussion) won't join the Rangers on their upcoming two-game road trip.
Namestnikov is currently in the concussion protocol and will miss New York's next two games at a minimum. The 26-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Jets.
