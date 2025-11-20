Borgen is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury and will miss Thursday's game against Colorado, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Borgen returned from a two-game absence Tuesday against the Golden Knights, but he's still dealing with an upper-body issue that will force him to miss another matchup. It's not yet clear whether his current ailment is related to his previous injury. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against Utah, but whether he'll be available for that matchup remains to be seen.