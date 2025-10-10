Borgen notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Borgen has four hits and four blocks to go with two shots on net over his first two games of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman plays a heavy shutdown game, and that'll be enough to keep him in the lineup on a regular basis as a bottom-four option. He had just 15 points over 84 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken last year, so there's not a lot of scoring upside in his playing style, which will keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.