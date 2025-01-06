Borgen deposited a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Borgen recorded his first point with the Rangers since being acquired in a trade from Seattle on Dec. 18. The right-shot blueliner's 22:18 of ice time Sunday was the most he has received this season, but that was most likely due to the lopsided score. On the season, Borgen has chipped in two goals and one assist across 41 games split between the Kraken and Rangers. The 28-year-old won't be much of a fantasy factor outside of deeper formats that offer non-scoring production.