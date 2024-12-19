Borgen was traded from the Kraken to the Rangers, along with a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick, in exchange for Kaapo Kakko on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Borgen will essentially replace the physicality lost by the Rangers' trade of Jacob Trouba to the Ducks earlier in December. Kakko had been struggling to stand out in a third-line role, but he's still young enough to be of interest to another team. Borgen won't be a fantasy factor -- expect him to see bottom-four minutes and add physicality with little offense. He has two points, 48 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 33 appearances.