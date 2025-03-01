Borgen registered an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Borgen ended a seven-game point drought with the helper on Mika Zibanejad's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Borgen had an assist in the first and last contest of February. The defenseman continues to see top-four minutes as a shutdown player, though he has managed six points over 28 appearances since he was traded from Kraken. Overall, he's at eight points, 57 shots on net, 101 hits, 85 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 61 outings in 2024-25.