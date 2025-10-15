The Rangers announced Wednesday that Borgen is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Borgen saw a season-high 20:32 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to Edmonton, but he's apparently dealing with a lower-body issue following the matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's game in Toronto, but Connor Mackey and Scott Morrow are candidates to enter the lineup if Borgen is sidelined.