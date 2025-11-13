Borgen scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

Borgen ended a nine-game point drought by getting in on the fun in a first period that saw the teams trade a total of seven goals. The 28-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense and won't typically offer much point production. He's at three points, 15 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 18 appearances in a top-four role this year.