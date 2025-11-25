Borgen (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Borgen remains on injured reserve and is day-to-day. He will travel with the Rangers on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, which begins against Carolina on Wednesday. However, it's unlikely that a return to the lineup is imminent. Borgen has one goal, two assists, 16 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 26 hits across 19 appearances this season.