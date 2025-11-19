default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Borgen (upper body) took warmups on the second pairing and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Borgen was a late scratch Saturday versus the Blue Jackets and also missed Sunday's game versus the Red Wings. The 28-year-old appears to be set to re-enter the lineup, sending Scott Morrow to the press box. Borgen will continue to provide more defense than offense when in the lineup.

More News