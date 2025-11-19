Borgen (upper body) took warmups on the second pairing and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Borgen was a late scratch Saturday versus the Blue Jackets and also missed Sunday's game versus the Red Wings. The 28-year-old appears to be set to re-enter the lineup, sending Scott Morrow to the press box. Borgen will continue to provide more defense than offense when in the lineup.