Cuylle had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Cuylle's goal came on the power play. He scored from the left post, tipping in a pass from Mika Zibanejad to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. Cuylle has five points, including four assists, but just two shots in his last four games. Overall, he's on pace to replicate last season's 20-goal, 45-point, 152-shot season, but his role on the power play has increased the value of his output. Cuylle already has four PPG and four PPA this season; he had eight PPP in his previous 167 regular-season games.