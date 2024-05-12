Cuylle scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Cuylle snapped a 12-game point drought with his first-period tally, which was also his first career playoff goal and point. The 22-year-old was a key part of the Rangers' depth in the regular season with 21 points, 119 shots on net and 249 hits, but he's been less effective despite a similar role in the postseason. The rookie winger has added 12 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests.