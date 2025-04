Cuylle put up a goal and an assist in a 9-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Guylie's dream season continues. He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 79 games this season, and his wicked shot has fooled a lot twinetenders. Cuylle is on the way to fulfilling his potential as a a power forward with a heavy shot. Short term, the goal was his first in 11 games.