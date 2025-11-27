Cuylle scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Cuylle snapped a six-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He had three assists in that span. After a slow start to the year, Cuylle has dialed into some consistency over the last month, going no more than two outings without a point since Oct. 26. The power winger is up to seven goals, 14 points, 56 shots on net, 88 hits, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 25 appearances.