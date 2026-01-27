Cuylle scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Cuylle has scored twice over the last three games. He had one assist in 11 outings between Dec. 27 and Jan. 19, but the 23-year-old looks to be getting his scoring touch back. Overall, the winger is up to 12 goals, 26 points, 101 shots, 183 hits, 54 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 53 appearances as a regular in the Rangers' middle six.