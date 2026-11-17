Cuylle scored two goals, including a shorthanded tally, posted a plus-2 rating, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Cuylle stole the show in Monday's second period, as he was credited with the Rangers' first goal before posting a shorthanded tally with less than a minute remaining before the last intermission. Monday's performance was the 24-year-old winger's second multi-goal game of the 2026-27 campaign, and he's now up to six goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 83 hits and 10 blocked shots over 22 appearances this season. While he's a bit inconsistent offensively, his big-game potential and strong category coverage make him a decent fantasy option in leagues that value stats without the puck.