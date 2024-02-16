Cuylle tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over Montreal.

Cuylle put the Rangers ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, directing a Ryan Lindgren feed past Sam Montembeault, before adding an assist on Kaapo Kakko's goal in the third. It's the first career multi-point for the 22-year-old Cuylle. The rookie winger has points in three straight games, totaling two goals and two assists in that span. He's up to 10 goals and 18 points through 54 games this season while contributing a team-high 167 hits.