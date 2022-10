Cuylle was assigned to Hartford of the AHL on Saturday,

Cuylle, who amassed 43 goals and 80 points in 59 games for Windsor in the OHL last season, played in two preseason matches for the Rangers. He will start the 2021-22 campaign in the minors. The 20-year-old forward got a taste of AHL action in 2020-21 when he registered five points in 18 games with the Wolf Pack.