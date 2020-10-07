Cuylle was drafted 60th overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The Rangers weren't scheduled to pick again until the later stages of Round 3 but the club was able to flip the unhappy Lias Andersson to Los Angeles in exchange for this selection. Cuylle - like his entire Windsor (OHL) team, didn't have a very good season. Scouts were expecting a lot and Cuylle failed to meet those expectations. The attraction regarding Cuylle is the size/skill package. He's a big kid (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) with a big shot. He has good hands in tight and can carve out space with his large frame. There's clearly consistency issues to work through here but Cuylle has more long-term potential than the average player selection in the third round. The Rangers hoping last year was an aberration and the Toronto native will rebound moving forward.