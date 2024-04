Cuylle finished the regular season with 13 goals, eight assists and 247 hits in 81 appearances.

Cuylle led all rookies in hits. The 22-year-old power forward slowed down offensively after mid-February, mustering just three goals without an assist over the final 27 games. He's locked into a third-line role heading into the playoffs but rarely features on the Rangers' outstanding power play or penalty kill.