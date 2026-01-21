Cuylle scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

That goal ended an 11-game goal drought for the winger, who picked up just one assist in that span. Cuylle's physical play can help him maintain a high floor in fantasy, but he's suffered under the Rangers' recent struggles as much as any player on the team. He's now at 11 goals, 25 points, 96 shots on net, 177 hits, 54 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 51 appearances.