Cuylle posted an assist in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.
Cuylle followed a four-game point streak with a pair of scoreless efforts before bouncing back Sunday. The 22-year-old winger continues to impress in a third-line role, adding a blend of depth scoring and ultra-physical play. Cuylle is at nine goals, 12 helpers, 48 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-10 rating over 26 appearances.
