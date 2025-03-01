Cuylle scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cuylle has three goals and an assist over the last five games, and he's seeing time in all situations currently. The 23-year-old winger hasn't received a lot of power-play time this season, but he's been a natural fill-in on the second unit while Chris Kreider (upper body) is on the mend. Cuylle is up to 16 goals, 31 points, 109 shots on net, 221 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 59 appearances. A 40-point campaign is within reach, and he could also challenge for the 300-hit mark as a middle-six power winger.