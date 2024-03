Cullye will be a healthy scratch at home versus Florida on Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Cullye will sit out his first game of the season. The Rangers have 13 forwards and are likely to alternate Cullye, Jonny Brodzinski and Matt Rempe as healthy scratches down the stretch -- barring any injuries. Brodzinski will replace Cullye on the third line Saturday alongside Alexander Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko. Cullye has 12 goals, eight assists and 227 hits in 70 games this season.