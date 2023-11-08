Cuylle scored a goal and delivered five hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Cuylle capped the scoring in the Rangers' four-goal second period, deflecting a Zac Jones shot past Ville Husso to extend New York's lead to 5-0. The 21-year-old Cuylle now has a point in three straight games, tallying two goals and an assist in that span, after recording just one goal through his first nine contests this season. The rookie winger also leads the Rangers with 30 hits through 12 games this year as he continues to look more comfortable on New York's third line.