Cuylle scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 preseason shootout win over the Devils.

Cuylle looked to be bumped down into a checking-line role after the Rangers made a splash to get Pavel Dorofeyev from Vegas in June. The 24-year-old Cuylle can still bring some scoring, especially if he ends up on a power-play unit. He put up 20 goals and 38 points over 82 appearances in 2025-26 while adding 302 hits and 65 PIM, so he'll have plenty of fantasy appeal in banger leagues and modest upside elsewhere.