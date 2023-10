Cuylle had one shot on goal and a team-high four hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Cuylle made the team with a strong training camp that featured a mix of scoring and physicality from the 21-year-old winger. He skated on the third line alongside Vincent Trocheck and Blake Wheeler, but due to a lack of ice time on special teams, Cuylle finished tied for last among the Rangers with 12:34 TOI.