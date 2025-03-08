Cuylle (illness) will be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Cuylle did not miss a game, but sat out practice Thursday and skated prior to practice Friday. Cuylle has a career high 17 goals and 16 assists across 62 contests and his 226 hits are only 23 shy of last season's mark. Cuylle will play on the second line with J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad, as well as seeing second unit power-play time Saturday.