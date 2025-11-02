Cuylle scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Cuylle had an assist on a Noah Laba goal in the first period before scoring the game-winner himself 2:42 into overtime. The 23-year-old Cuylle has warmed up on the road, logging a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak coinciding with the Rangers' recent travels out west. Prior to that, he had been in a six-game slump. The winger is at six points, 33 shots on net, 46 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances. Cuylle's physicality stands out, but he'll need to maintain consistency on offense to earn widespread fantasy appeal.